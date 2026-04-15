A 100-minute program shaped and performed entirely by the pianist

Pianist Lim Yunchan will present a rare, fully curated collaboration with Camerata Salzburg this June, taking on an artistic role that goes beyond that of a conventional concerto soloist.

Unlike typical orchestral programs in which a guest pianist appears in a single work, Lim will shape and participate in the entire 100-minute program, performing throughout the evening in a project built around his long-standing engagement with Mozart.

The collaboration was born from Lim’s artistic conviction. According to his agency, Moc Production, the pianist personally suggested the partnership, noting, "If I am to perform with this ensemble, then it must be Mozart."

Founded in 1952 in Salzburg, the orchestra has long served as a resident ensemble of both the Salzburg Festival and Mozart Week, contributing significantly to the musical identity of Mozart’s birthplace. Known for its stylistic clarity and chamber-scale precision, Camerata Salzburg remains one of the ensembles most closely associated with the performance tradition of Mozart.

This year holds particular resonance, marking the 270th anniversary of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s birth. For Lim, Mozart has been a central thread in his recent artistic trajectory. He is set to present complete cycles of Mozart’s piano sonatas at major venues including Carnegie Hall and Wigmore Hall, with further recitals dedicated to the composer scheduled at the Musikverein and the Concertgebouw.

The upcoming tour extends that focus across East Asia, with performances beginning at the Tokyo Metropolitan Theater on June 9, followed by Suntory Hall on June 11. In Seoul, only one of the three scheduled performances will be open to the public, taking place on June 15 at Lotte Concert Hall.

Lim will be joined by Masato Suzuki, the esteemed principal conductor of Bach Collegium Japan.

The program opens with Mozart’s concert aria “Ch’io mi scordi di te,” K. 505, featuring Korean soprano Im Sunhae, one of Korea’s leading interpreters of Baroque and Classical repertoire.

The evening continues with Piano Concerto No. 24 in C minor, K. 491, followed by Piano Concerto No. 25 in C major, K. 503 after intermission.

Tickets for the Seoul performance range from 90,000 won to 290,000 won.