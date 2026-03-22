Six concerts across five cities mark pianist’s first Schubert in domestic recital tour

Pianist Lim Yunchan will embark on a nationwide recital tour in May, presenting six performances across five cities with a program centered on Schubert and Scriabin.

The tour marks a continuation of Lim’s recital cycle, which he has maintained at two-year intervals since his 2022 victory at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. For this recital, the 22-year-old pianist assumed full artistic direction, shaping the program, venues and overall tour structure, according to his agency Moc Production.

The recital will open on May 6 at Lotte Concert Hall in Seoul, followed by performances at Daegu Concert House on May 8, Busan Concert Hall on May 9, Tongyeong Concert Hall on May 10, Seoul Arts Center Concert Hall on May 12 and Arts Center Incheon on May 13. Notably, all venues selected for the tour are major purpose-built classical concert halls, reflecting a deliberate focus on acoustic and artistic conditions.

Lim described the program as an attempt to "build something that could withstand the passage of time and remain meaningful,” adding that the selection reflects composers he has long engaged with both emotionally and artistically.

The program brings together Schubert’s Piano Sonata No. 17 in D major, D. 850, known as the “Gasteiner,” and Scriabin’s Piano Sonatas Nos. 2, 3 and 4. While Scriabin has long been part of Lim’s artistic orbit, Schubert appears for the first time in his domestic recital tour repertoire.

Scriabin’s Sonata No. 2 also holds a special place in Lim’s career. The work gained international attention when he performed it during the second round of the 2022 Van Cliburn Competition, contributing to the global recognition that followed his win.

Born in 2004, Lim emerged as a major figure on the international classical music scene after becoming the youngest winner in the history of the competition. His recording career has further solidified his position. His debut album “Chopin: Etudes” by Decca Classics in 2024 received three major honors at the 2024 Gramophone Awards, including Recording of the Year, Instrumental Award and Young Artist of the Year.

Subsequent releases have continued to draw critical acclaim. “Tchaikovsky: The Seasons,” released in 2025, was widely praised upon release, while his recent album “Bach: Goldberg Variations” achieved double platinum status in Korea.

Looking ahead, Lim is set to undertake an extensive residency-style engagement at Carnegie Hall in the 2026-2027 season, where he will perform the complete Mozart piano sonatas across four concerts.

Ticket sales for the Seoul performances will open on March 27, with bookings available through Lotte Concert Hall and Seoul Arts Center platforms. Ticket prices range from 50,000 won to 150,000 won.

After graduating from Yewon School’s music program in February 2020, Lim entered the Korea National University of Arts as a gifted student in 2021. Since September 2023, he has continued his studies at the New England Conservatory in Boston. He has studied under pianist Sohn Minsoo since 2017.