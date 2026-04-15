Two wild boars were spotted across multiple locations in the administrative city of Sejong on Wednesday morning before they are believed to have fled to nearby Goehwasan.

Officials first received reports at around 7:14 a.m. of the boars roaming near an apartment complex in Boram-dong. This was followed by about 30 additional sightings in Sodam-dong and Jiphyeon-dong through 8:03 a.m.

The animals were seen ramming into buildings and breaking windows, including at the Korea Development Institute.

No injuries were reported, partly because the incidents occurred early in the morning.

Police and fire authorities deployed 33 personnel and eight vehicles to track the animals, but had yet to capture them as of Wednesday morning.

City officials believe the boars have entered Goehwasan, a 201-meter-high mountain in Bangok-dong.

Emergency alerts have been issued across the city, urging residents to exercise caution and avoid entering the mountain area.