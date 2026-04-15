The head of Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co. visited the Czech Republic this week to review progress on a major nuclear power project, marking his first overseas trip since taking office.

President and CEO Kim Hoe-chun traveled to inspect the Dukovany nuclear power plant project, where the company is set to build two 1,000-megawatt reactors under a $19 billion contract awarded in June 2025.

During the two-day visit, which began Monday, Kim met with key government officials including Industry Minister Karel Havlicek and Transport Minister Ivan Bednarik, as well as regional leaders such as South Moravian Gov. Jan Grolich, where the project site is located.

He also toured the construction site in Dukovany, about 170 kilometers southeast of Prague, and offered encouragement to workers preparing for the start of construction.

Kim, who began his term on March 18, has emphasized strengthening the company’s global competitiveness through successful overseas projects.

“The Dukovany project is a key initiative that will contribute to the Czech Republic’s energy security and the expansion of its carbon-free power system,” Kim said. “KHNP will carry out the project with sincerity while further enhancing the international competitiveness of Korean nuclear power plants as a first mover in the global market.”