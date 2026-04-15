The Luzerner Sinfonieorchester, a Swiss ensemble with more than two centuries of history and a core presence in the Lucerne Festival’s official programming, returns to Korea after three years.

Leading the tour is conductor Michael Sanderling, marking his third visit to Korea with the orchestra. A former principal cellist with major European orchestras, he brings a performer’s perspective to the podium — a background expected to foster a particularly close musical dialogue with the soloist.

The tour includes two concerts: one at the Daejeon Arts Center on June 30 and another at the Seoul Arts Center on July 1.

The concert opens with the "Polonaise" from Tchaikovsky's "Eugene Onegin," a bright and rhythmically charged dance that sets an energetic tone. It is followed by the Cello Concerto in E minor by Edward Elgar, performed by cellist Han Jae-min. The program concludes with Symphony No. 2 by Sibelius, while the Daejeon concert instead features Symphony No. 4 in F minor, Op. 36, by Tchaikovsky.

Born in 2006, Han gained international attention after becoming the youngest-ever winner of the George Enescu International Competition in 2021. He has since taken prizes at the Geneva International Music Competition and the Isang Yun Competition, establishing himself as one of the most prominent cellists of his generation. He has built a growing international presence through collaborations with major orchestras and recently made his recital debut at Carnegie Hall.

This tour is the orchestra’s fifth visit to Korea since its debut in 2016 under conductor James Gaffigan. Sanderling, who has led the orchestra since 2019, extended his contract ahead of schedule in 2024, securing his tenure through 2029.

The German conductor previously served as chief conductor of the Dresden Philharmonic from 2011 to 2019, where he helped strengthen the orchestra’s artistic profile. Alongside his conducting career, he remains active in education, teaching at the Frankfurt University of Music and Performing Arts and working regularly with the Schleswig-Holstein Festival Orchestra. He also served as chief conductor of the Deutsche Streicherphilharmonie from 2003 to 2013.

Ticket price for the Seoul concert ranges from 70,000 won to 220,000 won.