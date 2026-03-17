Seoul Arts Center Orchestra Festival and Seoul Spring Festival of Chamber Music return to fill April calendar

Two festivals, one city, four weeks. They couldn't be more different in temperament — and that's exactly the point. Seoul Arts Center Orchestra Festival and Seoul Spring Festival of Chamber Music return to fill the April calendar, offering contrasting yet complementary takes on classical music at the height of the sdvoeason. Together, they turn Seoul into a monthlong stage, where grand orchestral spectacle meets the intimacy of chamber performance.

'Connecting the Dots'

The Seoul Arts Center Orchestra Festival is the extrovert. Running April 1 through 23, it convenes 20 orchestras from across the country for a single-stage showcase that doubles as a state-of-the-nation survey of Korean orchestral life. Regional ensembles from Busan, Incheon, Gwangju, Ulsan and beyond travel to Seoul's Daewoo Hall to make their case alongside the KBS Symphony and Seoul Philharmonic.

The programming leans hard on the pillars of the orchestral canon — Brahms, Tchaikovsky, Prokofiev, Dvorak — but leaves room for surprise. Opening night features a world premiere commission performed by violinist Grace Ann Lee with the Korea National Symphony Orchestra under Roberto Abbado. On April 9, the Seoul Philharmonic takes the stage under Jaap van Zweden with clarinetist Lim Sang-woo, and cellist Lee Yoo-bin joins the Jeju Symphony on April 14. The soloists span the expected and the unfamiliar — pianist Vincenzo Maltempo and violinist Johan Dalene alongside a cadre of Korean competition laureates making their mark. On April 22, KBS Symphony and pianist, educator and conductor Kim Dae-jin present an all-Tchaikovsky program anchored by pianist Lee Jin-sang. On April 23, the Ulsan City Symphony Orchestra closes out the run under conductor Sasa Quegel with pianist Ahn Jong-do.

'Mozart and Prodigies'

What the orchestra festival offers in breadth, the Seoul Spring Festival of Chamber Music answers in depth. Founded in 2006 by violinist Kang Dong-suk with support from the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the SSF has spent two decades quietly building into Korea's most important chamber music platform — the only festival of its kind with genuine staying power.

Now in its 21st edition, it runs April 21 to May 3 across three venues — the Seoul Arts Center IBK Chamber Hall, Sejong Chamber Hall, and Artspace 3 — with 82 artists and 13 concerts built around a single animating idea: Mozart and Prodigies. The timing is deliberate. This year marks the 270th anniversary of Mozart's birth, and Kang has structured the entire festival around that fact, threading the composer's six string quintets across the full run like a through-line. Kang himself is no stranger to the prodigy category -- he won the Donga Competition at 12 and went on to study at Juilliard and Curtis before building a career that has taken him to virtually every major concert hall in the world.

The programming pulls in both directions at once. "Late Bloomers" on April 23 deliberately counterbalances prodigy worship, focusing on Haydn, Dvorak and lesser-known figures whose recognition came late and slowly. "Mostly Mozart" on April 25 goes all in, opening with two Mozart quintets and his Piano and Wind Quintet in E-flat before closing with Brahms' Piano Quintet — the evening's sole concession to another composer, and not a small one. A second organizing axis runs alongside the Mozart theme: three French-themed concerts mark the 140th anniversary of Korea-France diplomatic ties, including the opening night "Prodiges Francais" on April 21 and the closing program "France 1886" — named for the year both the bilateral relationship began and an unlikely cluster of French chamber masterworks came into existence simultaneously.

The festival's most sought-after family concert on May 2 brings five young Korean performers -- averaging 15 years old, among them violinist Kim Yeonah, cellist Kim Jung-a, and the Appassiona Trio — onto the same stage as veterans, playing alongside Kang himself. Past editions have introduced a pre-fame Cho Seong-jin, Son Yeol-eum and Sunwoo Yekwon to SSF audiences.

Before the festival proper opens, a fringe program fans out across Seoul from early April, with young musicians and amateur ensembles performing in public spaces around the city.