New arts leadership appointments include Yoo Mee-jung for National Symphony, Park Hye-jin for Korean National Opera

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has announced the appointment of cellist and conductor Chang Han-na as the new president of the Seoul Arts Center. This appointment marks the first time a female musician has led the institution since its opening in 1988. Chang is expected to begin her three-year term on April 24.

Chang first gained international fame in 1994 at the age of eleven when she won the Grand Prix at the 5th Rostropovich International Cello Competition. Since then, she has performed with world-class orchestras, including the Berlin Philharmonic, New York Philharmonic and London Symphony, contributing significantly to the global prestige of Korean classical music.

After transitioning to conducting in 2007, she led ensembles such as the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra and the Munich Philharmonic. She served as the artistic and music director of Norway's Trondheim Symphony Orchestra from 2017 to 2025 and currently holds the position of principal guest conductor of the Hamburg Symphony. In Korea, she directed the "Chang Han-na's Absolute Classic" festival and was recently appointed as a visiting professor at KAIST.

Minister Chae Hwi-young praised Chang for her 32 years of field experience and extensive global network. He stated that her leadership and insight are expected to provide a new artistic vision for the Seoul Arts Center, especially as Korean culture continues to expand its global reach.

The ministry also announced other major appointments within the arts sector. Yoo Mee-jung, a piano professor at Dankook University, has been named CEO of the National Symphony Orchestra.

Additionally, Park Hye-jin — an acclaimed soprano and voice professor at Dankook University — has been appointed artistic director and CEO of the Korean National Opera. Park led the Seoul Metropolitan Opera from 2022.