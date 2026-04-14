The Indian Embassy in Seoul on Tuesday honored Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and a towering figure in the country's social justice movement, commemorating the 136th anniversary of his birth.

Ambedkar served as independent India's first law minister and is regarded as a foundational pillar of Indian democracy.

The event featured a screening of the documentary "Mooknayak: Voice of the Voiceless," highlighting Ambedkar's life, struggles and enduring legacy.

Born into a historically marginalized scheduled caste, Ambedkar played a vital role in drafting the constitution of India, enshrining fundamental rights, equality and justice.

Paying tribute to Ambedkar, Indian Ambassador to Korea Gourangalal Das underscored the continued relevance of Ambedkar's ideals.

"Ambedkar Jayanti is not merely a remembrance of a historical figure, but a celebration of an enduring vision of equality, justice and social harmony," Das said.

He described Ambedkar's life as a journey of "extraordinary resilience," noting how he overcame entrenched caste discrimination through education and determination to challenge the very foundations of injustice.

Das highlighted Ambedkar's role in promoting gender equality, education and key economic institutions, adding that his message continues to inspire inclusive and respectful communities worldwide.

Ambedkar's birth anniversary, observed annually on April 14 and known as Ambedkar Jayanti ("Jayanti" meaning "anniversary" in Hindi), is a public holiday in India.

The event was attended by embassy officials and members of the Indian community in Korea.