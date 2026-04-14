South Korea’s military is moving to adopt artificial intelligence and robotic systems in combat support units — including maintenance, logistics and medical services — as it seeks to offset a shrinking pool of conscripts amid falling birth rates.

According to military officials on Tuesday, the Army Logistics Command has commissioned a study on how to apply AI-powered robotic systems to manned-unmanned integrated combat support, and is currently selecting a research institute.

“The introduction of AI-based robots is a key means of addressing manpower shortages caused by declining birth rates,” the command said, noting that militaries in other countries are already using such systems beyond reconnaissance for tasks such as supply transport, explosive ordnance disposal and other combat support roles.

The move is part of broader efforts under Seoul’s “Defense Innovation 4.0” initiative to build a more technology-driven force, including a phased shift toward manned-unmanned integration.

The study will review policy directions, technological capabilities and deployment strategies in countries that have already adopted military robotics. It will also seek to establish definitions and concepts for integrating AI into both weapons systems and support structures.

Additionally, it will identify potential use cases across Army support units, including maintenance, supply, transportation, ammunition handling, medical services and military police.

The project calls for a detailed assessment of operational needs, required performance and potential timelines for adoption, taking into account the pace of civilian technology development.

South Korea is still at an early stage compared with leading militaries.

The United States operates remotely controlled robots, such as TALON and PackBot developed by Foster-Miller, for missions including explosive ordnance disposal, reconnaissance and remote fire support.

China’s People’s Liberation Army has tested armed robotic dogs equipped with wide-angle sensor systems capable of navigating complex terrain and identifying targets in urban environments.

In Europe, the Dutch Army has conducted trials of the THeMIS unmanned ground vehicle, developed by Estonia-based Milrem Robotics, for various combat support roles.

Separately, the Army’s Second Operations Command is studying the application of AI and manned-unmanned systems to rear-area maneuver units, including plans to form specialized company-level units and operate multiple battalions in an integrated manner.

The study also explores ways to enhance mobility and precision strike capabilities, as well as develop training systems suited to future battlefields. It includes projections of changes in the operational environment over both the near term of five to 10 years and the long term of around 30 years, reflecting evolving government and infrastructure conditions.

Separately, the Army is advancing its manned-unmanned integration strategy under the “Army TIGER Plus” framework, which envisions deploying drones and unmanned robots into high-risk areas such as minefields or rugged terrain, before sending in troops.

The AI-powered surveillance systems would identify potential threats, track movement and predict arrival times, sharing the data through integrated command-and-control networks to enable rapid responses.