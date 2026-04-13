National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Monday to discuss ways to expand bilateral partnerships in defense, energy and infrastructure businesses.

Woo and Tusk held the talks at the parliamentary building in Seoul, after the Polish leader held a summit with President Lee Jae Myung.

The country's parliamentary speaker said he hopes their bilateral relations will be elevated to become "comprehensive and future-oriented," noting Poland's Solidarity movement in the 1980s, which played a pivotal role in ending communist rule in the European country.

He also asked for Poland's support for the swift implementation of a major arms deal signed in 2022 and to ease uncertainties felt by South Korean companies regarding the European Union's battery regulations.

In response, Tusk said the two countries can cooperate in many areas beyond business and urged Woo to work together in building peace and resolving human rights violations in the international community. (Yonhap)