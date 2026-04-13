As disease-carrying “killer ticks” become active, South Korea has launched its annual surveillance program to monitor the infectious disease they spread — an illness that has claimed 422 lives in the country so far and still has no approved treatment.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, surveillance of Severe Fever with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome began Monday and will run through November. Monitoring is being conducted at 26 locations nationwide, including Jeju City and Inje, Gangwon Province, where tick populations are relatively dense.

Ticks typically inhabit grassy and wooded areas and are active from April to November.

They primarily parasitize animals such as cattle, dogs and water deer, but can also bite humans who come into contact with vegetation without adequate protective clothing.

Infection can cause symptoms including high fever, vomiting and diarrhea within five to 14 days. Since the first confirmed case in South Korea in 2013, about 180 infections have been reported annually, with a fatality rate of around 18 percent.

With no vaccine or specific treatment available, authorities stress that prevention is critical.

“When engaging in outdoor activities, avoid prolonged stays in grassy areas and wear long sleeves and pants,” KDCA Commissioner Lim Seung-kwan said in a statement.

“If you find a tick attached to your body, it can be difficult to remove it yourself. To prevent secondary infection, please visit a medical institution for proper removal and care.”

To raise public awareness, the KDCA plans to release monthly updates on tick density and pathogen detection levels on its website.