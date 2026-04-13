The United States is set to begin blockading ships entering and exiting Iranian ports, in a move that could further complicate navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and deepen risks for South Korea, experts said Monday.

US Central Command announced that the blockade will be enforced starting at 11 p.m. Monday, in line with US President Donald Trump's proclamation, after weekend peace negotiations in Pakistan ended without an agreement between Washington and Tehran.

The measure will apply to "all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports," including those along the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman, while maintaining that vessels transiting to and from non-Iranian ports will not be impeded, according to the press release posted on its website.

"The blockade will be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas," US CENTCOM said, adding that commercial mariners would receive further guidance through formal notices.

The move marks a shift toward what analysts describe as a "selective blockade" — targeting Iran-linked shipping rather than fully closing the strategic waterway through which roughly a fifth of global oil supply passes.

However, for Seoul, the distinction may be largely theoretical.

South Korea-related vessels have already faced difficulty transiting the strait amid Iran's own restrictions, with dozens of ships effectively stranded in recent weeks.

"First, the primary aim is to block ships docking at Iranian ports. In addition, vessels engaged in trade with Iran — for example, some Chinese ships carrying Iranian oil — would also be targeted," said Park Won-gon, a professor of international studies at Ewha Womans University.

"In other words, the intent is to block only ships related to Iran, while allowing others to continue transiting."

"But in practice, this inevitably results in a dual blockade," he added. "Iran is already restricting passage, allowing essentially only vessels linked to Iran or considered nonhostile. So even if the US says it will allow transit, other ships — such as the 26 Korean-linked tankers — are still unable to move. They are effectively stuck, unable to go either way."

Currently, 26 vessels linked to South Korea remain stranded in the Strait of Hormuz under Iranian control. Tehran has indicated it would allow safe passage in coordination with its military, while cautioning that ships attempting to transit without prior approval could face attacks.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun held a phone call last week with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, during which he conveyed Seoul's decision to send a special envoy to Iran to address the Middle East situation and pending bilateral issues.

The Foreign Ministry said the planned envoy dispatch aims to exchange views on the regional situation and seek safe passage not only for South Korean nationals, vessels and crews, but also for all ships navigating the area.

From a military perspective, the blockade reflects a broader effort by Washington to assert operational control over the region without fully shutting down the waterway.

"The US' naval blockade can be understood in direct connection with the concept of sea control in naval strategy," said Yu Ji-hoon, a research fellow at the Korea Institute for Defense Analyses and a former Navy commander.

"Sea control refers to the ability to ensure that one's own and allied ships, aircraft and military forces can operate freely in a given maritime area, while at the same time restricting or, if necessary, denying the adversary's ability to operate there."

Yu stressed that the measure is less about stabilization than leverage.

"This declaration of a naval blockade should be seen less as a stabilizing measure aimed at ending the conflict, and more as a high-intensity maritime pressure tool designed to enhance Washington's negotiating leverage," he said.

"For South Korea, this should not be viewed merely as a military measure between the US and Iran, but rather as an economic security variable with direct implications for transit through the Strait of Hormuz, as well as crude oil and liquefied natural gas imports and broader maritime logistics."

Yu said the measure falls short of a full closure, describing it as a limited form of sea control.

"The US is selectively restricting Iran-related maritime activity while maintaining freedom of navigation for itself and its allies," he said, adding that Washington is effectively applying "asymmetric" control — targeting Iran-linked access while keeping the broader shipping lane open.

Still, for countries like South Korea, which rely on stable maritime routes for energy imports, the distinction between a full and partial blockade may offer little immediate relief, observers say.

The US move follows Iran's growing use of the Strait of Hormuz as strategic leverage, with restrictions on maritime traffic driving up global oil prices and fueling concerns over inflation ahead of the US midterm elections in November.

Tehran has indicated it will stand firm. Iranian Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the country would not yield to pressure from Washington after the announcement.

"If they fight, we will fight, and if they come forward with logic, we will deal with logic," he said, according to the AFP newswire.

"We will not bow to any threats, let them test our will once again so that we can teach them a bigger lesson."

Earlier, Trump said the US Navy would move to blockade vessels attempting to enter or exit the Strait of Hormuz, after weekend talks in Pakistan between Washington and Tehran failed to produce an agreement.