Online admissions webinar runs April 8-19 with 40 universities offering live consultations

South Korea will launch a year-round online hub offering information on university programs, scholarships, visas and job opportunities for international students, as it steps up efforts to attract foreign talent, the Education Ministry said Monday.

The ministry and the National Institute for International Education will open a permanent virtual exhibition on the government-run "Study in Korea" portal, replacing short-term online fairs that were previously held for about 10 days at a time.

The platform, which draws about 12 million visits annually, provides integrated information on studying in South Korea, from language courses and English-taught degrees to vocational programs, post-graduation employment and settlement options.

The new hub will be organized into four sections: Korean language programs at university institutes, English-track degree courses, vocational college programs and local government initiatives, including student support policies and region-specific visa schemes.

Officials said the system is designed to guide prospective students through the entire process, from preparing to study in South Korea to finding jobs and settling after graduation.

Separately, the institute is hosting an online admissions webinar from April 8-19, with 40 universities participating. The sessions include program briefings, real-time consultations and recorded replays for applicants in different time zones.

Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin said the government will continue expanding support across the full lifecycle of international students.

“We will actively support universities and local governments in attracting international students and strengthen a comprehensive system that extends from study to career and settlement,” he said.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI -- Ed