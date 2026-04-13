Prime Minister Kim Min-seok on Monday paid his respects to two firefighters killed in a warehouse fire the previous day in the southwestern county of Wando.

The firefighters, aged 44 and 30, died Sunday while carrying out rescue operations inside a cold storage warehouse that caught fire earlier in the day.

Kim visited their funeral home in Wando, some 360 kilometers south of Seoul, and paid his respects, his office said in a press release. The prime minister also conferred orders of merit for civil service to both men.

"(Kim) expressed his deep respect for the noble dedication and sacrifice of the deceased, who headed to the most dangerous site to protect the people's lives and safety," the office said.

The prime minister offered his deep condolences to the bereaved families and promised the government's full support for funeral services, which are scheduled to be held Tuesday.

He also vowed the government's utmost efforts to prevent a recurrence of similar tragedies. (Yonhap)