NCT member Taeyong will release a new single, "Rock Solid," featuring American pop star Anderson .Paak on Friday, his agency SM Entertainment said.

Describing "Rock Solid" as a hip-hop track marked by distinctive drum rhythms and repetitive chant sounds, SM said Monday that the song captures Taeyong's resolve to safeguard what he has refined so far and his confidence to stay unwavering in proving his artistry.

"Anderson .Paak's dynamic flow and trademark groove elevate the song," the agency said, adding that his performance harmonizes with Taeyong's intense rap to create "a multidimensional synergy." (Yonhap)