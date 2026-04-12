A South Korean appellate court has given a suspended prison sentence to a woman in her 40s who confined dozens of pet dogs in her home without food or water, resulting in the deaths of two animals.

The Daegu District Court said Friday that, on appeal, it replaced a lower court’s immediate prison term with a suspended sentence, handing down six months in prison, suspended for two years, along with a fine of 1 million won ($ 670) for violating the Animal Protection Act.

The case stems from an incident in July 2023, when the defendant kept 50 Shih Tzus in her home in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, without food or water for about a week. Two dogs died. Of the remaining 48, 47 were found with conditions including conjunctivitis, periodontal disease and skin disorders, while one had been abandoned.

The appellate court said it took into account the defendant’s remorse and lack of significant prior criminal history, noting she had only one previous fine.

In the first trial last year, the lower court imposed a six-month prison sentence and the same fine, citing the severity of the abuse. It also noted that the defendant attempted to evade authorities by canceling her mobile phone and fleeing.