A South Korean court sentenced a man in his 50s to prison for a string of thefts targeting female relatives he met at a funeral, using deception and, in one case, drugs to steal valuables.

The Daejeon District Court handed down a three-year and six-month prison term to the 55-year-old defendant on charges including robbery and theft, according to local media reports Sunday.

Prosecutors said the man approached relatives he had met at a funeral in July and gained their trust before carrying out the crimes.

In one case, he visited a relative’s home in Daejeon after claiming he had business ties to a large-scale interior project and asked to stop by while on a trip. When the homeowner briefly left the home, he stole a luxury handbag valued at about 2 million won ($1,300).

In a separate incident, he befriended an 82-year-old relative living in Incheon by frequently bringing her food. Later that month he allegedly gave her gimbap laced with sleeping pills, causing her to lose consciousness. He then took gold jewelry, including a bracelet worth about 8.25 million won.

The court said the defendant exploited personal relationships to gain access to victims’ homes and commit the crimes, adding that his actions could not be treated lightly.

“He built familiarity with the victims before visiting their residences to steal or take valuables,” the court said, noting that the defendant denied the charges with what it described as unconvincing explanations.

The judges also cited his prior criminal record for similar offenses and the lack of effort to compensate victims in determining the sentence.