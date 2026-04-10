Korea Water Resources said Friday it would export its artificial intelligence-based water treatment plant operation technology to Vietnam, marking the first overseas commercialization of the system.

Under a contract signed with Kenh Dong JSC, a subsidiary of Ho Chi Minh City’s water utility SAWACO, K-water will deploy its AI-powered operational system at the Kenh Dong water treatment plant.

The project, valued at around 1.1 billion won ($810,000), will be carried out in phases. It includes automating chemical dosing processes, as well as introducing an energy management system, a plant management system and an intelligent video-based monitoring platform.

The deal represents the first overseas application of K-water’s AI water management technology, which was initially developed and implemented at the Hwaseong water treatment plant in South Korea.

The system uses real-time data analysis to optimize key operations such as chemical input, energy consumption and facility conditions, enhancing both operational stability and cost efficiency.

Located in Ho Chi Minh City — Vietnam’s largest economic hub — the Kenh Dong plant has a daily treatment capacity of 200,000 cubic meters, supplying drinking water to roughly 380,000 households.

The plant has faced growing challenges from climate change-driven water quality issues, as well as rising demand fueled by population growth and industrial expansion. K-water began discussions with Vietnamese authorities in September last year on introducing its AI system, culminating in the latest agreement.

The project is seen as significant not only for addressing real-world operational challenges at a key urban facility, but also for exporting a full-scale operational solution rather than just equipment.

K-water has been expanding AI adoption across its domestic water treatment facilities, with the technology already applied at major plants and extended to partners including Busan Metropolitan City and the Korea Mine Rehabilitation and Mineral Resources Corporation.

According to the company, 43 large-scale water treatment plants in Korea using the system have achieved annual cost savings of about 11 billion won.

The technology has also gained global recognition, winning a global “Lighthouse” award in 2024, and is now drawing interest as a practical solution to industrywide challenges such as climate change, rising energy costs and a shortage of skilled operators.

K-water is also working to establish international standards for the technology, with efforts underway to develop ISO 25288, which could position its AI system as a global benchmark for water treatment operations.

“This marks the first case where AI water management technology developed and applied in Korea has led to an actual overseas project,” said K-water CEO Yun Seog-dae. “We will continue to expand exports of Korean water technologies and support domestic firms in entering global markets.”