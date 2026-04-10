E-commerce giant Coupang has begun testing autonomous driving systems for trucks driving between logistics centers, industry sources said Friday.

The company is working with several domestic autonomous driving firms, including RideFlux, as it explores ways to integrate the technology into its logistics amid the absence of a standardized system for autonomous freight in Korea.

Some contracts have already been signed, the sources said, with talks ongoing since late last year on deploying the systems for inter-facility cargo transport and automated loading operations.

For Coupang, autonomous middle-mile trucking could reduce labor costs and enable near-continuous operations, particularly as overnight and long-haul routes become increasingly difficult to staff.

“Since Coupang’s key advantage is its dawn delivery service, improving logistics efficiency would significantly enhance its competitiveness,” an industry official said. “It also makes a strong case for adopting the technology without putting added strain on workers."

The move comes as Korea’s regulatory and technical environment becomes more supportive, after the government expanded autonomous driving pilot programs across its expressway network last year.

The initiative also aligns with Coupang’s broader network expansion strategy.

Earlier this month, the company announced plans to expand its Rocket Delivery service nationwide by 2027, including to areas facing population decline, while showcasing smart logistics technologies such as automated guided vehicles and mobile robots.

As of August last year, Coupang operated 228 registered logistics centers in Korea through its fulfillment and logistics units, surpassing CJ Logistics for the first time and becoming the country’s largest warehouse operator among major logistics companies.