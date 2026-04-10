A 19-year-old woman who accused her boss of rape was found dead just three days after her alleged attacker was cleared of the charges, local media outlets reported Friday.

The victim fell from a building in Danwon-gu, Ansan, Gyeonggi Province on Feb. 21. She left a suicide note, and submitted an objection to the police shortly before her death, according to the DongA Ilbo, a Korean-language daily.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Dec. 28 at the bar she worked in in Danwon, while she had gotten drunk while having a drink with the suspect after closing up. At around 2 p.m., She accused her boss of "quasi-rape," a term in Korean law defined as sexual intercourse when the victim is incapacitated.

The woman's blood alcohol content shortly after the incident was found to be 0.85 percent.

The police, however, cleared the charges on Feb. 14, without conducting any further interview with the victim after the initial questioning on the day she filed the report. Officials cited the surveillance footage showing the two laughing and talking together after the intercourse, and the boss saying it was consensual.

The bereaved family of the deceased accused the police of insufficient investigation, disregarding what they claimed to be key evidence.

This included a text message to her friend sent immediately after the incident, in which she siad she was attacked by her boss and "wants to die," and another message sent to a friend 11 days before the alleged attack occurred, in which she said that he was sexually harassing her.

The case has now been transferred to the prosecution, who requested to the police to find additional evidence and conduct further interviews with related parties.

Police have maintained that criminal charges were not warranted, as the victim's testimony clashed with objective evidence, including security camera footage.