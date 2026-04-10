A newlywed couple was found dead in Busan on Friday, with an initial investigation suggesting the wife killed her husband and then herself.

The pair's bodies were found at around 2:22 a.m. in Gijang-gun in Busan, according to the Busan Gijang Police Station. The husband was found stabbed to death in the apartment corridor; the wife's body was discovered outside the apartment building.

Officials found that the two had been married for a few months, and the wife had resided in the apartment with her mother. Based on evidence found at the scene, police suspect the wife stabbed the husband in the neck and other parts of the body before she is believed to have jumped to her death.

Police are investigating what may have led to the crime.

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