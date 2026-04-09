GOYANG, Gyeonggi Province — Hours before BTS took the stage for its world tour “Arirang,” its first concert in four years, thousands of fans had already gathered outside Goyang Stadium, filling the rainy grounds with anticipation.

By early Thursday afternoon, the area surrounding the venue was lined with Army — many dressed in purple rain jackets and holding Army Bomb light sticks — posing for photos in front of a towering world tour poster. Despite the cold drizzle, the mood remained upbeat, with fans smiling, chatting and documenting the long-awaited moment.

“I’ve loved BTS since 2014 when I was at a low point in my life,” said Tricia Shane, a fan from the US. Visiting Korea for the concert, she said it would be her first time seeing BTS as a full group since 2019. “I’m looking forward to seeing them perform their newest songs but also other hits from the past.”

The crowd spanned generations, from fans in their 20s to those in their 50s — a broader age range than typically seen at K-pop concerts. Even as rain fell, some continued exchanging fan-made goods, a familiar pre-concert ritual.

Outfits reflected both BTS’ identity and its latest release. Purple — long associated with the group and its fans — dominated the scene, while flashes of red appeared throughout the crowd, referencing the key color of BTS’ recent album “Arirang.” A handful of fans also wore hanbok, nodding to the album’s incorporation of Korean cultural motifs.

For many, the day marked their first time seeing the group perform live.

“This concert is a really big deal for me, because I’ve been a fan since the COVID-19 period, so I’ve never seen them perform live in person,” said Ryoo Jin-soo, a Korean fan. “I’ve really only dreamt of this moment and now that it’s finally reality, I’m really happy and excited to finally see them.”

Beyond the excitement of the day, Ryoo also reflected on the group’s broader impact.

“BTS has become a cultural ambassador for Korea, letting so many people from different countries get to know Korea,” she said. “I feel proud that BTS has played such a big role in promoting the country.”

International fans also made up a noticeable portion of the crowd, with many traveling days in advance. Qoid, a fan from Malaysia who has followed BTS since 2014, said the show would be her first time seeing the group as a full unit.

“I’m so happy to finally see all of them together,” she said, becoming emotional. “I’m especially looking forward to hearing them perform ‘Into the Sun.’ When I first listened to it, it was so heartwarming and I’m sure it’s going to make a lot of others cry too.”

Nearby, Korean fan Hong Eu-na, wearing merchandise representing member Suga, said she was eager to see how the group would return as a complete team.

“It’s been a long time since they’ve come back together, so I think there must be a lot of pressure,” she said. “I’m really looking forward to seeing their group performance and how they’ve transformed.”

The three-day concert series, scheduled for Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, is expected to draw 40,000 to 50,000 fans per show, totaling more than 120,000 attendees.

Local authorities have conducted joint safety inspections with officials, police and emergency services, focusing on crowd flow, evacuation routes and on-site response systems. Traffic control measures and checks on nearby accommodations have also been put in place to manage congestion and prevent price gouging.

Following the Goyang concerts, BTS will continue its world tour across 34 cities, including stops in Japan, the US and Mexico, before returning to Busan in June to mark its 13th anniversary.