Authorities in Daejeon are continuing a large-scale search for a wolf that escaped from a zoo enclosure, but ongoing rain expected to last until Friday is hampering efforts.

The young male wolf escaped from the Daejeon O World safari park on Wednesday morning, prompting a joint operation involving police, firefighters, military personnel, special forces, hunters and dogs. Teams have been combing nearby hills through the night using thermal imaging cameras, but to no avail.

“We’ve observed movement in the hills overnight, but we are trying to keep it from moving too far away,” a park official said.

Authorities say the first 48 hours were crucial for safely recapturing the animal. While tranquilizers are the preferred option, officials have also acknowledged that, if the wolf poses a risk to public safety, more drastic measures, including lethal force, could be considered.

The case has also renewed public concern over the zoo’s safety management, with critics pointing to a similar incident in 2018 at the same facility, when a puma escaped and was euthanized during a search-and-capture operation.