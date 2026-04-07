A Gwangju theme park said Tuesday it has received government approval to house a rescued wild otter at its zoo, where the young male will join a female otter already living at the facility.

Uchi Park, operated by the Gwangju Metropolitan Government, said the plan was approved by the Korea Heritage Service. Otters are designated as Class I endangered wildlife in Korea and are subject to strict state protection.

Rescued wild animals are typically returned to their natural habitats after recovery. However, officials said the young otter was granted an exception because it had been raised by humans from an early age and is unlikely to survive in the wild.

The otter was found as an infant in November in Haman County, South Gyeongsang Province, and was nursed back to health by local officials.

The male will be paired with Dalsun, a female otter rescued in 2021 near Jangdeung Reservoir in Gwangju when she was believed to be about three months old. She has been living at Uchi Park since 2024.

The zoo said the two animals will be gradually introduced to each other, with the male expected to be shown to the public later this month. Officials also plan to create a more naturalistic habitat for the otters by autumn.

“The two otters, each rescued after surviving alone, are adjusting well and will soon be introduced to visitors,” a zoo official said.