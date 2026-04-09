Mobile phone users in South Korea will have access to basic data, albeit at a reduced speed, even after exhausting their monthly limit, a move that would protect their communication rights, the science ministry said Thursday.

Under an agreement with the Ministry of Science and ICT, the country's top three carriers -- SK Telecom Co., KT Corp. and LG Uplus Corp. -- will continue to provide basic access to data at a reduced speed of 400 kilobits per second to all their subscribers who run out of their high-speed data caps, enabling basic tasks, such as using messaging apps.

While the speed is insufficient for data-intensive tasks, such as video streaming, it would still allow users to send messages or use map applications, according to the science ministry.

The ministry said it will work with the three carriers to implement the agreed changes within before the end of June.

The new policy is expected to benefit 7.17 million users who currently do not have unlimited data plans, helping them save up to 322.1 billion won ($218.8 million) annually, it added.

"In the AI and digital era, mobile communication data has become a necessity. To ensure everyday communication and basic access to information for everyone, it has become important to enhance their right to access data for communication," the ministry said in a release.

In addition, the government will require mobile carriers to expand voice and text allowances for users aged 65 and older currently subscribed to plans with limited services, benefiting some 1.4 million seniors. (Yonhap)