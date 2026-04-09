Cha Eun-woo, a member of the boy group Astro and one of South Korea’s most sought-after endorsers, has fully settled a tax dispute with the National Tax Service, paying about 13 billion won ($8.7 million), according to local media reports.

The singer and actor said in a statement posted Wednesday on social media that he “respects the procedures and results of the National Tax Service” and had paid all related taxes to prevent further confusion. He added that he would “faithfully cooperate with any remaining procedures,” and apologized for causing public concern.

The case drew attention in January after reports that Cha had been notified of an additional tax assessment of roughly 20 billion won following a comprehensive audit by tax authorities in the first half of last year, with some reports describing it as one of the largest ever levied on a South Korean celebrity.

He faced public scrutiny over his use of corporate structures, including a talent management company under his mother’s name and an eel restaurant, which were reportedly used in ways that reduced tax liabilities. The final settlement was later revised down from the initially reported 20 billion won after authorities reviewed overlapping tax categories, according to local reports.