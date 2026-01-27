Idol-turned-actor spent decade building empire on surreally good looks, squeaky-clean image — now tax scandal threatens to undo it all

Who would have guessed Cha Eun-woo, out of all people, would end up in serious trouble?

On Thursday, Korean outlets reported that the country's tax authority had notified the 28-year-old singer and actor of a 20 billion won ($13.8 million) tax reassessment, the largest ever sought from an individual celebrity in the country.

Four days later, while serving his mandatory military stint, Cha posted an apology on his social media account acknowledging his "attitude toward my duty as a citizen" may not have been "sufficiently rigorous."

Whether this stymies his career or fades into trivia is anyone's guess at this point. But it is worth taking stock of what is actually at stake here: a decadelong, stratospheric rise from a boy band member to one of Korea's hottest stars.

Early years

Cha was born Lee Dong-min in Gunpo, Gyeonggi Province, in 1997. By most accounts, he was the kid who made other parents jealous — a student council president and soccer team captain who routinely placed near the top of his class.

The entertainment industry came knocking early. He started training during his first year of high school at 16. In February 2016 he debuted with Astro, and soon after that enrolled at Sungkyunkwan University to study performing arts.

Boy band standout

The group would go on to build a devoted fan base with its brand of bright, upbeat pop. But Cha was the one who had the people talking from day one, and it was almost entirely about his looks.

Talk show hosts routinely derailed interviews just to marvel at him. Plastic surgeons went on record raving about the "perfect proportions" of his face. The nickname "face genius" was born, and has stuck ever since.

Astro released solid pop records — their 2021 single "After Midnight" remains a fan favorite — but the group's momentum was hampered by the agency's financial troubles and, later, by tragedy, when member Moonbin died in April 2023.

Last spring, Cha helped organize a tribute song released on the second anniversary of Moonbin's death, personally reaching out to everyone involved in the project.

Screen work

Cha's team wasted no time putting his looks to work, landing him small acting roles before his idol debut.

His first screen appearance came in the 2014 film "My Brilliant Life," where he was credited under his birth name Lee Dong-min in a supporting part. He has been juggling K-pop idol duties and acting work ever since.

The breakthrough came in 2018 with "My ID is Gangnam Beauty," a romantic drama series where he played a popular college student opposite Im Soo-hyang. The show blew up and brought a wave of endorsements along with it.

From there, lead roles kept rolling in: A prince from the Joseon era in "Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung" (2019), the brooding heartthrob in webtoon adaptation "True Beauty" (2020-21), an exorcist priest in the decidedly darker "Island" (2022-23).

Critics have occasionally dinged his limited range — handsome, stoic, nursing some inner wound — but audiences keep showing up anyway. He is set to appear in Netflix comedy "The Wonderfools" later this year, though recent events may delay its scheduled release.

The commercial empire

Twenty billion won in back taxes does not just come from nowhere. Cha's slate of endorsement deals explains the sum.

He has become one of the industry's most prolific pitchmen in recent years, racking up close to 100 endorsement deals since his debut — both at home and increasingly overseas.

Domestically, the list runs from banks to fried chicken to cosmetics. Internationally, he has represented Dior Beauty, Burberry, Calvin Klein and Saint Laurent, among others, with a roster of consumer brands across Asia.

While his exact net worth is not public, in 2021 he purchased a penthouse in Seoul's upscale Cheongdam-dong for 4.9 billion won — or around $3.4 million at the time. The property has reportedly appreciated by at least another 1 billion won since.

What now?

Cha is currently serving his mandatory military service with the Army Military Band. His discharge is scheduled for January 2027. In his apology, Cha pledged cooperation with authorities and acceptance of whatever judgment they render.

The stakes extend well beyond reputation. Deals and ambassadorships are already in jeopardy — Shinhan Bank and skin care brand Abib have quietly pulled his promotional content from their social channels. Future engagements, including his Netflix drama series, hang in the balance.

There is also the possibility of criminal charges to worry about. Under South Korean law, tax evasion exceeding 1 billion won carries a minimum sentence of five years if deemed intentional.

The law also mandates fines of two to five times the evaded amount, on top of any prison term. That is surely the worst-case scenario, but to be clear, it is not off the table.