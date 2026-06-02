Raised on a farm and overlooked for much of his career, K-drama's newest 'it boy' took an unlikely route to stardom

For K-drama fans, "My Royal Nemesis" is the clear watercooler show of the season.

The unlikely courtship between a woman from 300 years ago and a modern-day chaebol has pulled off a rare dual triumph, topping both domestic linear broadcast ratings and Netflix's viewership charts.

But the drama's most notable success story may be the emergence of its leading man, Heo Nam-jun.

A relative newcomer who has morphed into one of the market's hotly sought-after talents, Heo's rapid rise may suggest a born entertainer. In reality, his path was far from typical.

Early life

Heo's ascent may feel remarkably sudden to the uninitiated, due in part to a brief six-year career and a noted tendency to evade the off-screen promotional circuit.

The actor is known for his reserved disposition and has historically kept variety show appearances, fan engagement and press junkets to a minimum. Consequently, his early life remains largely opaque; he grew up in a farming household alongside a twin brother whom he playfully calls the more popular sibling.

Still, Heo's desire for public recognition traces back to his youth. In a YouTube interview released on May 19, he recalls an early desire to forge a legacy that would outlive his name, though he was initially unsure of the vehicle to achieve it.

Initially, he thought the vehicle would be music. Heo spent his high school years preparing for college entrance exams with the intention of majoring in applied music, a specific field he declines to elaborate on, calling it an "absolute secret."

"I realized in high school that no matter how hard I worked, music just wasn't going to work out for me," Heo reflected in a 2024 press interview.

"I worked incredibly hard. ... That was the point where I realized that some things simply don't work out no matter how hard you try. It was the first time I really ran into a wall."

Following the advice of an acquaintance, Heo turned to acting as a therapeutic alternative, and the creative spark led him down a conventional academic path into the entertainment industry. He enrolled in the prestigious Sungkyunkwan University's Department of Acting Arts as part of the class of 2013, joining an alumni network that includes notable industry fixtures Kim Moo-yeol, Moon Ga-young and Cha Eun-woo.

Seven years before stardom

Upon graduation, Heo officially entered the professional ranks in 2019, navigating a foundational period marked by a steady stream of supporting turns.

His early credits included bit parts in "Missing: The Other Side,"JTBC's "Snowdrop," Netflix's "Sweet Home" franchise, and the feature film "Night in Paradise." Several of these properties enjoyed high-profile rollouts, but Heo's limited screen time meant he largely flew under the mainstream radar.

His breakthrough came in 2024 with polarizing performances in the hit series "Your Honor" and "When the Phone Rings."

In the former, Heo portrayed Kim Sang-hyuk, the volatile son of a powerful tycoon (Kim Myung-min). In the latter, he played the dependable senior colleague Ji Sang-woo, helping propel the romance thriller to No. 1 on Netflix in 33 countries. The contrast between the warm, reliable Sang-woo and the darker, more menacing Sang-hyuk effectively broke any preexisting typecasting and catalyzed his trajectory into 2025.

Throughout 2025, Heo became a recurring fixture across major television slates. He secured his first male lead position in "A Hundred Memories" and booked a role as a space scientist in tvN's sci-fi romance "When the Stars Gossip," an expensive tentpole venture starring heavyweights Lee Min-ho and Gong Hyo-jin.

By early 2026, this steady accumulation of industry capital had culminated in his current starring vehicle.

In "My Royal Nemesis," Heo stars as Se-gye, an arrogant billionaire who falls in love with the quirky Seo-ri (Lim Ji-yeon). The role has effectively shifted him from a reliable character actor to a bona fide leading man, drawing comparisons to fellow rising rom-com figures like Kim Jae-won of the "Yumi's Cells" franchise.

Growing pains and next move

Heo's transition into the upper echelons of stardom has not been without growing pains.

Earlier in 2025, his appearance at a fan-organized birthday cafe event drew online backlash amid allegations that access was strictly gatekept by organizers for private celebrations. In response, his agency, H. Solid, issued a formal apology and announced that Heo would no longer participate in unvetted fan events.

Separately, his turn as an MC at the 2025 SBS Drama Awards on Dec. 31 generated considerable buzz. His visible discomfort navigating live television seemed to underscore his previous admissions about struggling with acute performance anxiety outside the controlled environment of a production set.

"I think I'm particularly susceptible to stress when it comes to unfamiliar situations, but otherwise I don't tend to get stressed very easily," Heo said during a 2024 press interview.

"I seem to have a low tolerance for the fear and awkwardness that come with unfamiliar environments."

As "My Royal Nemesis" heads toward its June 20 finale, Heo finds himself at a career crossroads. No subsequent project has been officially announced, though he is said to be reviewing an offer to lead the adaptation of the hit webtoon "Whale Star: The Gyeongseong Mermaid."

What remains to be seen is whether the new man of the hour can build on his current momentum and establish himself as a fixture of Korea's leading-man ranks.