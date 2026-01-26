Singer and actor Cha Eun-woo, who is currently serving in the military, issued a public apology Monday over recent allegations of large-scale tax evasion, pledging full cooperation with tax authorities.

In a message posted on social media, Cha said he was deeply sorry over the controversy and vowed to comply faithfully with all tax-related procedures going forward.

"I will humbly accept the final judgment made by the relevant authorities and take full responsibility in accordance with the outcome," he said.

The apology followed media reports that the National Tax Service had notified Cha of additional income tax assessments exceeding 20 billion won ($14 million), sparking allegations of tax evasion.

In response to the reports, his agency, Fantagio, said Thursday that the matter had not yet been finalized and that no official notice had been issued. Cha's statement marked the first time he has personally addressed the issue since the allegations emerged.

Cha, 29, enlisted in the Army in July last year and is currently serving as a member of a military band. In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to complete between 18 and 21 months of mandatory military service.

He also denied claims that his enlistment, which took place before the tax probe was concluded, was intended to evade scrutiny.

"My enlistment was not an intentional choice to avoid this controversy," Cha said. "Last year, I reached a point where I could no longer postpone my enlistment, even though the tax investigation was still under way." (Yonhap)