US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday ‌that the United States has had a decisive military victory over Iran and ‌that Tehran's missile program has been functionally destroyed.

Hegseth and General Dan Caine, chairman of the ⁠Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke to reporters a day after President Donald Trump pulled back from ⁠the brink of a threatened full-on assault on Iran on ​Tuesday night, two hours before a deadline ‌he had set for Tehran to open ‌the ‌blockaded Strait of Hormuz.

Caine said ‌US military objectives in ​Iran have been met but the ceasefire ⁠is a pause and forces remain ready to resume combat.

Hegseth said the US military was "hanging ⁠around" ​in the Middle ⁠East to ensure Iran complies with the two-week ​ceasefire and to monitor the country's enriched uranium stockpile.

"On the uranium, we're ⁠watching it. We know ⁠what ⁠they ‌have, and they will give it up, and we'll get it. We'll take it ​if we have to," Hegseth told reporters. (Reuters)