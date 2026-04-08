The United ​States will work closely with Iran and the two countries are discussing tariff and sanctions relief, US President Donald Trump said ‌on Wednesday, following the announcement of a two-week ceasefire.

Trump pulled back from the brink of a threatened full-on assault on Iran on Tuesday night, two hours before a deadline he had ‌set for Tehran to open the blockaded Strait of Hormuz.

He said on social media that many of the 15 points in the US plan proposed to Iran had been agreed to, but did ⁠not elaborate.

"We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran," Trump said in a social media post.

Despite his ebullient comments, and widespread relief on Iran's streets and in global financial ⁠markets over the ceasefire, the main disagreements between Washington and Tehran remain unresolved and the two sides are sticking to competing demands for a potential peace deal.

Trump ​also said on Wednesday that any country supplying weapons to Iran would immediately face ‌a 50 percent tariff on any goods exported to the US.

Beijing and Moscow have both helped ‌Iran build military capacity ‌to counter US and Israeli pressure, supplying missiles, air-defense systems and technology ‌intended to bolster deterrence, complicate US operations and ​raise the costs of attack. But Russia and China have been restrained in their support during the US-Israeli ⁠attacks on Iran.

'Very productive regime change'

Trump offered praise on Wednesday for Iran's current leaders after US and Israeli strikes killed a number of top officials including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He has been replaced ⁠as supreme ​leader by his son, ⁠Mojtaba Khamenei.

"The United States will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will ​be a very productive Regime Change!" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

"There will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig ⁠up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) ⁠Nuclear 'Dust.'" "Nothing has ⁠been touched ‌from the date of attack."

The war waged by the US and Israel has yet to deprive Iran either of its stockpile of near-weapons-grade highly enriched uranium or its ability to hit its ​neighbors with missiles and drones. And Iran's clerical leadership, which faced a mass uprising months ago, has withstood the six-week onslaught with no sign of domestic opposition. (Reuters)