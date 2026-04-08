Girl group embraces identity and passion with 2000s-inspired dance pop single

Kiss of Life said it aimed to return to its roots with the physical single “Who Is She,” released Monday.

The group, which debuted in July 2023 with its first EP “Kiss of Life,” quickly built a fandom with music heavily influenced by R&B, hip-hop and dance-pop, often incorporating a 2000s-inspired sound. Its new title track “Who Is She” is a dance-pop song that reinterprets early 2000s styles with a modern sound, reflecting the group’s commitment to staying true to its original mindset — not by returning to the past, but by continuing to give its best.

“Three years may feel short or long depending on how you see it,” member Julie said during a showcase in Seoul on Monday. “But that time has been very important for us. That’s why we started talking about our original mindset. For Kiss of Life, that means our passion and love for music. We want people to feel our sincerity on stage.”

Member Belle described the song’s title as a symbolic question.

“‘Who is she?’ is a simple but meaningful question that everyone encounters at some point in life,” she said. “Rather than trying to prove a specific answer, we want to deliver a performance that makes people ask that question when they see us on stage.”

The single’s overarching theme is “gaze and identity,” which is reflected in its promotional campaign and music video narrative. Set in an environment shaped by surveillance and control, the group portrays itself as an “underdog” defined by others.

Julie said the concept stems from the group’s mindset since its debut.

“We’ve always believed that we don’t have to be perfect — that it’s okay to be uncertain or unstable,” she said. “We wanted to embrace that side of ourselves and grow together with our fans, which is why we chose to return to our roots.”

The B-side track “Don’t mind me” contrasts sharply with the lead track, delivering a bright, festival-like energy. Built on funky rhythms, brass sounds and a lively atmosphere, the song captures the sense of freedom and happiness after a breakup.

Julie described it as “a completely different mood from ‘Who Is She,’” while member Haneul added that the two tracks complement each other — one driven by intense performance and the other by a more carefree vibe.

As for their goals, Belle said the group hopes it can clearly convey its identity through its performances.

“We want to be a group that can be explained just by watching the stage when someone asks, ‘Who is she?’” she said. “And since chart performance is the most objective indicator, we hope to reach No. 1 on the music charts.”

“And we hope it becomes a song people want to listen to on their way home,” she added.