Kiss of Life announced a fan meeting tour that will take the girl group across Asia, via S2 Entertainment on Tuesday.

The group of four will visit Bangkok, Taiwan capital Taipei and Tokyo in June, after kicking off "Deja Vu" in Seoul on March 28. As the tour poster shows, it will be themed after private eyes looking for clues to solve a case.

The upcoming trip will coincide with the release of the group's new album, which is expected to roll out in April. Earlier this week, the first teaser video for the album was unveiled. Dubbed "Prima Contacta — Shhh: Guess the Next Era," the trailer featured Julie facing off with actor Han Yeri in a counseling room. The subtitle "Shh" harks back to the group's debut song from 2023.