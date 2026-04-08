Korea’s state railway operator will increase train services around the long weekend in early May, adding tens of thousands of seats to accommodate a surge in travel demand.

Korea Railroad Corporation said Wednesday it will run 64 additional KTX and conventional train services across six major lines, including the Gyeongbu and Honam routes, from May 1-5.

The move will expand seat capacity by about 33,000 during the five-day holiday, which includes Labor Day and Children’s Day.

To ease commuter traffic after the break, Korail will also add three early-morning KTX services on May 6.

Tickets for the additional trains will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday via Korail’s website, its mobile app Korail Talk and ticket counters at railway stations nationwide.

The expanded services come as authorities seek to ease travel demand during peak periods while helping offset transportation costs amid elevated fuel prices.