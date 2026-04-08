Tighter ocean-discharge regulations leave manufacturers struggling to dispose of high-salinity byproducts

South Korea’s traditional fermented sauce industry faces a growing waste-disposal crisis, as producers warn that tightened regulations leave almost no way to treat high-salinity organic waste, pushing small factories to the brink.

According to the industry, “high-salinity organic waste,” a byproduct of jang and jjeotgal (fermented seafood) production, has fallen into a regulatory blind spot as stricter limits on ocean discharge leave manufacturers with few disposal options.

Landfills restrict this type of waste because the liquid that drains from it contains too much salt and could pollute the surrounding environment. Incineration facilities also refuse it; the waste does not burn well and its high salt content can damage equipment. Composting is also considered impractical because salt levels exceed standards for reuse.

With no realistic disposal method outside of ocean discharge, the industry’s dependence on such treatment has intensified the impact of recent regulatory changes.

Government data shows that ocean waste discharge plunged from about 3.97 million cubic meters in 2011 to just 80,000 cubic meters last year.

The decline is also tied to the fact that only one company in the country is currently permitted to discharge organic waste into the ocean. Even that operator has seen its processing volume fall from roughly 3,800 tons per month to about 1,300 tons, putting its operations at risk.

Should the facility shut down, manufacturers warn, the country would have no remaining outlet to process jang and byproducts. Jang is a category of traditional Korean fermented sauces and pastes, made from soybeans or red chili powder, that form the foundation of many Korean dishes.

At the center of the dispute is the petroleum-based contaminant test, known as the “mineral oil test,” which determines whether waste can be discharged at sea.

Producers argue that results vary widely even for waste from the same production line and can differ depending on the testing institution.

Producers in major hubs, including Boryeong in South Chungcheong Province, Goseong in Gangwon Province and Andong in North Gyeongsang Province, have filed petitions with the Oceans Ministry calling for emergency measures.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries rejected claims of flaws, saying the mineral oil analysis follows legally mandated procedures. While some variation may occur depending on sample characteristics, reliability is ensured through repeated testing and quality control, it said.

The ministry added that because food safety and marine environment tests serve different purposes, interpretations of “mineral oil” levels can differ. A research project this year will review overseas cases and potential regulatory revisions, officials said.