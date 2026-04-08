Authorities are searching for a wolf that escaped from its enclosure at O-World Zoo in Daejeon, officials said Wednesday, as the animal was later spotted outside the zoo grounds.

According to Daejeon officials, the roughly 2-year-old wolf dug a tunnel and escaped its enclosure at around 9:30 a.m. About four hours after the escape, the wolf was reported to have been seen near the O-World intersection, prompting authorities to expand the search beyond the zoo.

Around 250 personnel — including firefighters, police officers, related agencies and licensed hunters — have been mobilized for the search operation.

Police said they are focusing efforts in the vicinity of the intersection following eyewitness reports.

The Daejeon city government also issued an emergency alert, warning that the escaped wolf had moved toward the O-World intersection and urging nearby residents to exercise caution.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI. -- Ed.