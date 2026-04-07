Rep. Choo Mi-ae of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea was nominated as the party's candidate for Gyeonggi Province governor in the June 3 local elections, the party said Tuesday.

The party's nomination committee announced the results of a primary held from Sunday to Tuesday, in which Choo secured a majority.

Choo competed against incumbent Gyeonggi Province Governor Kim Dong-yeon and fellow Democratic Party lawmaker Han Joon-ho to secure the nomination in South Korea's most populous province with about 14 million people.

The six-term lawmaker served as justice minister under the previous liberal administration of Moon Jae-in.

A judge-turned-lawmaker, she has played a leading role in the Democratic Party's judicial reform initiatives while serving as chair of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee.

If the 67-year-old wins the election, she will become the first female governor of a metropolitan government. (Yonhap)