A Seoul court on Monday granted bail to Jeon Kwang-hoon, a controversial activist pastor who has been detained in connection with a courthouse riot last year related to the detention of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Jeon, the lead pastor of Sarang Jeil Church, has been in custody since Jan. 14 this year.

He is on trial for allegedly encouraging supporters to storm the Seoul Western District Court on Jan. 19 last year, shortly after the court extended former President Yoon’s detention over his Dec. 3, 2024, declaration of martial law.

Prosecutors said Jeon incited the unrest through remarks made to his church members and rally participants, urging action against “anti-state forces.”

The court cited his need for regular medical treatment, low flight risk and the need to ensure his right to defense in granting bail.