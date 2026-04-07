SpaceX’s long-anticipated initial public offering is gaining momentum for a potential June debut, with investor attention increasingly focused on a possible easing of lock-up restrictions that could affect early share price stability.

According to industry sources on Sunday, the US aerospace company recently submitted IPO-related documents confidentially to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, allowing it to proceed with the listing process while limiting early disclosure of financial details.

A key point of market focus is whether SpaceX will allow existing shareholders to sell shares from the first day of trading. Typically, pre-IPO investors are subject to a 180-day lock-up period, during which share sales are restricted to prevent excessive volatility.

However, SpaceX is reportedly considering allowing partial sales by existing shareholders at listing, raising concerns that early selling pressure could weigh on initial price formation.

Market participants say the company’s limited free float could amplify those risks. SpaceX is expected to release less than 5 percent of its total shares to the public — a relatively low level compared with typical large-cap IPOs.

If early sales by existing shareholders are permitted alongside such a constrained supply, the interaction between limited float and additional sell orders could increase volatility during the initial trading phase, analysts said.

Recent changes to Nasdaq’s index inclusion rules are also seen as a potential factor. The exchange has eased requirements to allow newly listed large-cap companies to be added to major indices within 15 days of listing.

Some market observers warn that if index-tracking funds begin allocating capital before sufficient liquidity is established, it could distort price discovery in the early stages of trading.

While expectations for a June listing are building, the exact timing remains uncertain. Some market speculation has linked the potential debut to symbolic dates, including the June 28 birthday of SpaceX founder Elon Musk or even coinciding with astronomical events such as a planetary alignment, according to foreign media reports.

As anticipation builds, investors are closely watching how the company balances liquidity, valuation and market stability in what could become one of the most closely scrutinized IPOs in recent years.

This was translated from a story by Herald Business reporter Kim Yoo-jin (kacew@heraldcorp.com) using ChatGPT and edited by Korea Herald Business Desk Editor Lee Ji-yoon (jylee@heraldcorp.com). A link to the original version of the story is here: