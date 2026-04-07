Posco Group is stepping up its artificial intelligence transformation with a 7 billion won ($4.6 million) investment in robotics engineering firm Brils, a specialist in automation system design.

The investment comprises 5 billion won from Posco Holdings’ strategic fund and 2 billion won from its corporate venture capital arm. Through the deal, the group aims to combine its manufacturing expertise with Brils’ capabilities in robotics planning and control.

Founded in 2015, Brils is a domestic system integration company with more than 110 patents. It has supplied automation solutions to clients such as Hyundai Motor and SK Ecoplant, and is targeting a Kosdaq listing this year.

The partnership centers on developing advanced automation operating systems, with the goal of moving beyond standalone robotics toward “intelligent factories,” where humans, AI and robots work in integrated production environments.

Posco plans to use customized robots for labor-intensive and high-risk processes to improve workplace safety and productivity.

The investment is part of a broader push into robotics. Through its venture funds and Posco Technical Investment, the group has invested a total of 19.3 billion won in robotics firms, including Aidin Robotics, Tesollo, Neuromeka and Persona AI.

Looking ahead, Posco aims to accelerate its AI-driven automation strategy by expanding intelligent factory systems across its manufacturing sites.