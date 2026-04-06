Blending ritual with rave, and doctrine with design, the expo drew a new kind of crowd — the curious, connected and not necessarily religious

In front of Bongeunsa, a temple in southern Seoul, at 6 p.m. on a Friday, a line began to form.

But it wasn’t for prayer or ritual — it was for an EDM party.

The night before, hip-hop DJ Wegun and rapper Woo Won-jae had taken the stage. This was part two, headlined by DJ Soda, who boasts over 24 million followers across social media platforms.

At exactly 7 p.m., a monk stepped onto the stage and began reciting a passage from the Heart Sutra. Those familiar with the chant joined in, while others listened quietly, absorbing the meditative atmosphere.

Minutes later, the mood gave way to something louder.

The bass dropped. Strobe lights cut through the temple courtyard. As DJ Soda — clad in hanbok — took over, the space shifted into full rave energy, with a setlist ranging from PSY’s “Gangnam Style” and Tyla’s “Water” to an EDM remix of the Heart Sutra chant itself.

“Buddhism, I love you!” DJ Soda shouted as the sun set behind the temple.

“Enlightenment successfully achieved via flute dance,” read one Instagram Story after the event, referencing DJ Soda’s signature move — the “Flute Dance” — which she performed during the set.

Buddhism, I love you! Buddhism, fighting! DJ Soda

The scene captures a broader transformation underway at the 2026 Seoul International Buddhism Expo, which drew 250,000 visitors over four days, according to organizers — a 25 percent increase from the previous year and a whopping 185 percent jump from 2023.

The audience itself tells part of the story: 73 percent were in their 20s and 30s, and 48 percent identified as nonreligious.

Inside COEX, that curiosity unfolded less like a religious event and more like a cultural marketplace.

Visitors moved between booths selling Buddhist-inspired merchandise — from prayer beads to T-shirts and keyrings bearing playful slogans inspired by Buddhist teachings — and spaces offering meditation, counseling and tea ceremonies. A booth advertising the popular Buddhist temple matchmaking service, "Naneun (I'm) Jeollo," was also on site, attracting the young and single.

One of the programs on Saturday included a K-pop dance performance that brought a monk together with dancers in a choreographed performance.

Lines formed quickly around the booths, sometimes without clear explanation.

“We’re just going with the flow. It’s what’s trending right now, so we’re just here for the ride,” said a couple in their 30s when asked what brought them to the expo. Neither identified as religious, though the boyfriend said he was raised Christian.

Their curiosity was sparked after coming across content about the expo on social media. They had already waited hours to enter — and were now lining up again in front of a booth selling wooden handbells.

“We’re just lining up because we got curious why other people were lining up,” they added.

It's what's trending right now, so we’re just here for the ride. A couple in their 30s, neither actively religious; the boyfriend identifies as Christian

Come for the beats, stay for the Buddha

“The idea was to make Buddhism more approachable,” said an official involved in organizing the EDM event at Bongeunsa. “By opening with a Heart Sutra chant and blending the rest of the setlist with familiar music, we wanted to make something unfamiliar feel more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.”

The goal, she added, was not just engagement, but access.

“Temples have increasingly become spaces people do not actively seek out,” she said. “Programs like these are designed to give people a reason to step into temples they might not otherwise visit.”

Yet for some within the Buddhist community, the surge in attention has brought unease as much as opportunity.

“We monks really need to think about this,” said Ven. Ilseo of the Taego Order. “Whether this is truly a good thing or a bad thing.”

He described many attendees as “potential believers” — people drawn in by curiosity, but not necessarily connected to Buddhist teachings.

“The question is how to reach them,” he said. “If we focus only on attracting people without preparation, it could backfire.”

His concerns reflect a broader tension: whether visibility alone is enough — or whether it risks reducing Buddhism to a passing trend.

“Buddhism is not a trend,” he said. “Even if we follow trends, we need to consider what truly represents the Buddha.”

We monks really need to think about this — whether this is truly a good thing or a bad thing. Ven. Ilseo of the Taego Order

Others saw the moment more positively.

“Buddhism is freedom,” said Ven. Dogyun of Hyegwangsa. “It’s about being free from suffering and attachment — and that’s something anyone can relate to.”

From that perspective, new formats — whether through design, performance or music — are not distortions, but translations.

Similarly, on the ground, reactions varied.

“It’s interesting — but maybe a little too much,” said one couple attending the temple EDM event.

Others were more receptive.

“My grandmother is Buddhist, but I’m not,” said Ko, 21. “I think events like this make Buddhism more approachable — more relatable and fun.”

When faith meets Gen Z

The Buddhism Expo is not the first time religion has taken on new forms in South Korea.

In fact, for Buddhism, many trace the recent surge in popularity to DJ NewJeansNim — a comedian who went viral in 2024 for performing EDM sets dressed as a monk, blending Buddhist chants with club music and drawing both praise and criticism.

A similar pattern has emerged elsewhere. Since around 2017, cafes celebrating Jesus Christ’s birthday in the style of K-pop fan events have drawn young visitors, many of whom are not religious. The events often feature themed merchandise, photo zones and social media-friendly experiences — turning faith into something participatory and shareable.

Across traditions, the approach is at once playful and unconventional — and not without debate.

Still, some within the Buddhist community see the shift as less of a break from tradition than it may appear.

“People often think Buddhism has to be quiet or serious,” said Ven. Dogyun. “But that’s a misconception. Buddhism is about freedom — and that includes how people experience and express it.”