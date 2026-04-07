I first met Hyun Song Shin in the early 2000s, when I had just come out of my PhD and he was already a prominent figure at the London School of Economics. He was then in the Finance Department and welcomed me into his programme on financial stability at the Centre for Economic Performance. At the time, I came from a more traditional international macroeconomic background and was much less versatile on the financial side of the economy. Before the global financial crisis, that side of macroeconomics still sat too much at the margins of the discussion. My spell benefiting directly from Hyun’s insights was unfortunately a short one, as he soon moved to Princeton on the back of his academic contributions. But the impression stayed with me.

We crossed paths many times after that. The most recent occasion was only about a month ago, during a visit I was making to the BIS. We met briefly in the cafeteria, with him hurrying out of a seminar for a quick coffee before heading back. I said that it was always a pleasure seeing him, and he was kind enough to say the same to me. Already then, there were rumours that he might be in line for the governorship of the Bank of Korea, alongside talk of other prestigious academic appointments. Indeed, I was wondering where he would go next.

Central bank governors are often discussed through labels that are easier to apply than to interpret. One is the familiar dovish-hawkish distinction: is a policymaker more willing to tolerate inflation in support of growth, or more inclined to tighten quickly in defense of price stability? Another is the contrast between academic and non-academic governors, as if the key question were whether a central bank should be led by a scholar, a market practitioner, or a political operator. These labels are not entirely meaningless. They reflect the habit of reducing complex policy roles to a few shorthand traits that markets and commentators can quickly grasp. But they also risk obscuring what matters most, especially at moments when the challenge facing a central bank is not one-dimensional.

That is why Hyun Song Shin’s first interview after the nomination was so revealing. Instead of presenting himself in the usual vocabulary of hawk versus dove, or fitting neatly into the old contrast between academic and non-academic central bankers, he seemed to put a distinct signature on the role from the outset. He explicitly rejected the binary labeling of policy as hawkish or dovish and argued instead that what matters is understanding the interaction between the financial system and the real economy, then responding flexibly to the situation. It was an early indication that, for him, judgment and analysis matter more than fixed labels in a complex world.

That is one reason I find the current discussion around his nomination as governor of the Bank of Korea so interesting. But the important point, in my view, is not that central banks should prefer academics to non-academics. That would be too crude, and in practice not very illuminating. The real question is what kind of skills central banking now requires. In a more fragmented and shock-prone world, governors need more than a standard inflation-targeting framework. They need analytical depth, policy exposure, and the ability to think clearly across monetary policy, financial markets, and fiscal questions. Shin is especially interesting not because he is “an academic,” but because he combines serious scholarship with years of close engagement on core policy problems. He served as BIS Economic Adviser from 2014 to March 2026 and as Head of the Monetary and Economic Department from January 2025.

A useful historical comparison is Ben Bernanke. What made Bernanke such an important central banker was not simply that he came from academia. It was that his scholarship had prepared him for the problems of his time. His academic work on the Great Depression and on Japan gave him a framework that became directly relevant when the world moved into turmoil in 2007 and 2008. He did not bring academic prestige to the central bank as an ornament. He brought a body of thought that helped him interpret events when conventional policy categories were breaking down.

Shin’s profile fits today’s world in a comparable, though different, way. His long-standing work has centered on the nexus between monetary policy and financial markets: balance sheets, leverage, liquidity, the role of intermediaries, and the amplification mechanisms through which market structure feeds back into macroeconomic outcomes. These were once treated as somewhat technical or secondary questions, sitting at the edge of mainstream macroeconomics. They are no longer secondary. In the post-crisis world, and even more in the current geopolitical environment, they are close to the centre of the policy problem.

That world is becoming harder, and Shin’s own first comments already show why his profile fits it. The first challenge is the monetary-financial nexus. A shock coming from the Middle East is not just an inflation story. It can push up energy prices, alter the rate outlook, move exchange rates, tighten financial conditions, and expose fragilities in leveraged parts of the system. For an economy such as Korea, this matters in particularly direct ways. External shocks do not arrive neatly packaged as either inflation or finance. They move through imported energy prices, currency markets, funding conditions, and the broader repricing of risk. Reuters notes that South Korea is the world’s fourth-largest oil importer and sources about 70 percent of its oil imports from the Middle East.

That same perspective was visible in Shin’s comments on the won. Rather than attaching too much significance to a particular exchange-rate level, he suggested that the exchange rate should be read as an indicator of the financial system’s ability to absorb risk. He also pointed to stronger capital inflows and the growing use of FX swaps as reasons why external risks remain manageable. That is not the language of a central banker focused only on the policy rate. It is the language of someone who sees monetary policy through the structure of markets and balance sheets.

The second challenge is the monetary-fiscal nexus. When large external shocks hit households and firms, governments rarely stand aside. They reach for supplementary budgets, subsidies, transfers, or targeted relief. South Korea’s newly unveiled supplementary budget is a good example. The package, worth KRW 26.2tn, is designed around three priorities: easing energy costs, stabilising livelihoods, and supporting industry and supply chains. Of that total, KRW 4.8tn is allocated to direct cash support for around 35.8mn people, roughly 70 percent of the population, with payments differentiated by income and region. Another KRW 5.0tn is directed to fuel price controls, transport cost reductions, and measures to stabilise naphtha supply, while KRW 9.7tn goes to local government and education funding to support regional economies. The budget raises total public spending for 2026 and is being financed largely through excess tax revenue rather than new debt issuance.

What makes this especially interesting from a central banking perspective is that the package is not being presented as a conventional deficit-financed stimulus. The government says it will be funded almost entirely through excess tax revenue, with no deterioration in the fiscal deficit. That does not remove the monetary-policy challenge, but it does change its character. The central bank has to judge how much of this is macroeconomic support, how much is relative-price cushioning, and how much may reduce rather than intensify second-round inflation pressure by softening the energy shock’s transmission to households and firms. Shin himself has already suggested that, given the scale and design announced so far, the inflationary effect is likely to remain limited.

Not every fiscal response is inflationary in the same way, and not every supply shock should trigger the same monetary reaction. That requires sharp analysis rather than doctrinal reflex. It requires a governor who can distinguish first-round supply effects from second-round persistence, and who understands when policy tensions call for simple tightening and when they call for a more differentiated response.

These two challenges are not separate in practice. They increasingly overlap. The modern central banker has to think simultaneously about inflation, balance sheets, market plumbing, fiscal support, and the political economy of adjustment. This is one reason the profile of the governor matters so much. The office demands judgment, of course, but judgment does not float freely above analysis. It depends on the ability to frame the problem correctly in the first place.

That is what makes Hyun Song Shin’s candidacy so interesting. He is not simply a scholar moving into public office. Nor is he simply a policy insider with technical credentials. He belongs to a smaller category of policymakers whose academic work and policy experience genuinely reinforce each other. His years at the BIS, on top of his earlier academic contributions, have been spent thinking about exactly those areas where macroeconomics and finance meet and where the next generation of central banking problems is likely to arise.

In the end, a governor is not just a chair of meetings or an aggregator of committee opinion. The job requires intellectual leadership: the capacity to frame the challenge, sharpen the choices, and bring coherence to policy in difficult times. A few months ago, I wrote about central bank independence, what it really means, and why accountability is part of it rather than its opposite. Intellectual leadership belongs in that discussion too. Independence is not only a matter of formal protections or distance from political pressure. It also depends on the capacity of a central bank’s leadership to define the problem clearly, explain the choices honestly, and give policy a coherent analytical foundation. That is what has long set Hyun Song Shin apart, both in his academic work and in his years as a policy adviser. In a world of overlapping monetary, financial, and fiscal shocks, that may be the most valuable qualification of all.

Gianluca Benigno

Gianluca Benigno is a professor of economics at the University of Lausanne. The views expressed here are the writer’s own. — Ed.