Three spectators were injured after a safety fence collapsed during a Super Junior concert in Seoul on Sunday, prompting an apology from SM Entertainment, the group's agency.

The accident occurred during the last of three Seoul concerts held by the K-pop group at the KSPO Dome when member Ryeowook approached the audience while performing an encore song, according to the agency. Fans surged forward, causing the fence in the seating area to give way. The concert was part of the group's "Super Show 10" world tour to mark its 20th anniversary since debut.

SM Entertainment said the injured fans were immediately taken to hospital and treated for sprains and bruises, with doctors recommending two weeks of rest.

"We deeply apologize to those affected and their families," the company said in a statement. "As the organizer, we take full responsibility and will ensure thorough safety checks to prevent similar accidents in the future." (Yonhap)