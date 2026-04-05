Several sections of road tunnels in Busan were shut down due to ground subsidence Sunday afternoon, forcing the authorities to restrict public access while conducting emergency repairs.

The Busan Metropolitan Government sent multiple emergency alerts between 4:56 p.m. and 7:22 p.m., notifying residents about the lane closures. Lanes in both directions of the Naeseong Underpass in Dongnae-gu were shut down, and the same measure was taken for the Suyeong Riverside Underpass running alongside the Suyeong River.

Drivers have been told to use other roads to bypass the area, which has caused severe traffic congestion in the Dongnae-gu and Suyeong-gu districts.

City officials said ground subsidence at both underpasses created multiple potholes, and emergency repairs are currently underway.

Busan officials suspect that the ground subsidence may be linked to the Mandeok-Centum Expressway, an underground expressway connecting Mandeok-dong of Buk-gu to the major commercial area of Centum City in Haeundae-gu. Another possible cause is heavy rain across the city, which may have softened the ground around the underpasses.