A South Korean Army helicopter entered the Demilitarized Zone while on a wildfire suppression mission, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Sunday, adding that North Korea showed no immediate response.

According to the JCS, one Surion utility helicopter deployed to contain a wildfire in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province, on March 23 was confirmed to have flown inside the DMZ.

“The matter is under investigation, and details are limited as it is related to operational issues,” the JCS said.

The DMZ, which separates the two Koreas, was established under the Korean War's 1953 armistice. Activities within the zone are managed by the US-led United Nations Command.

A military source said the helicopter had initially been assigned to operate south of the DMZ, where separate approval from the United Nations Command is not required. However, a coordination error reportedly led the aircraft to enter DMZ airspace.

Under the Korean War Armistice Agreement, entry of military or civilian personnel and equipment into the DMZ requires prior approval from the UNC, which exercises jurisdiction over the area.

The helicopter is also said to have flown near the Military Demarcation Line, prompting South Korean authorities and the UNC to examine whether it crossed the border.

The Surion, a domestically developed utility helicopter, was unarmed at the time of the operation, according to sources.

North Korea did not respond to the incident, the JCS said, adding that it remains unclear whether the North recognized the aircraft as a military helicopter, as multiple civilian firefighting helicopters were operating in the area at the time.

“The military is investigating the case, but details are restricted due to its operational sensitivity,” the JCS added.