Refunds to begin in June after verification; more than 1 million users expected to benefit

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Sunday it would provide a monthly cash refund of 30,000 won ($20) for users of the Climate Card, the city’s unlimited public transit pass, over three months from April to June in a bid to reduce transportation costs amid soaring oil prices.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon announced the measure during an emergency economic meeting on developments in the Middle East, where conflict has driven up global crude prices. The city said the payback program is intended both to ease the financial burden on citizens and to encourage drivers to shift from private cars to public transportation.

The Climate Card is a rechargeable 30-day pass that offers unlimited access to subways and buses within Seoul and parts of the surrounding metropolitan area. The regular monthly price is 62,000 won, or 55,000 won for youth. With the city’s new incentive, adults effectively pay 32,000 won a month for unlimited travel, while youth pay 25,000 won.

Discounted fare users, including teenagers, low-income residents and families with multiple children, will receive the same 30,000-won benefit.

Eligible recipients include Seoul residents who recharge and fully use a 30-day Climate Card between April and June. Refunds will be issued starting in June once the city verifies each user’s recharge and expiration records. Users who cancel their pass early or use short-term passes will not qualify.

To receive the refund, passengers must register their card on the Tmoney Card & Pay website and submit a payback request in June. The city said detailed guidance will be provided on the Tmoney website next month.

New users who sign up for the Climate Card in April will also receive an additional 10 percent of the recharge amount in Tmoney mileage.

Officials estimate that about 1 million people will use the Climate Card under the expanded benefit scheme. The city said the policy is designed to reduce daily transportation costs in a sustainable way rather than offering temporary, one-off payments.