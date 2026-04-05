Full-day forum linking climate solutions with economic opportunity will feature global ESG leaders, startup founders

Herald Corp., publisher of The Korea Herald and Herald Business, will host its largest eco-tech gathering of the year at Yonsei University’s Baekyangnuri Hall on May 7, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers and students for a full day of discussions on how environmental action is evolving into economic value.

The company said Friday that this year’s event, H.EcoTech Festa 2026,” aims to help young people prepare for a global market where climate solutions are increasingly tied to growth and competitiveness.

Framed around the theme of a circular economy, where “the environment is money,” the forum seeks to reposition environmental challenges as business opportunities rather than cost burdens. Organizers said the program will serve as a platform for students and early-career participants to explore career paths in sustainability-driven industries.

The EcoTech Festa builds on Herald Corp.’s earlier H.eco Forum, launched in 2021, but shifts its focus toward the business ecosystem emerging from the climate transition.

This year, the company has partnered with Eco&Partners Co. as a co-organizer, bringing industry expertise in climate-tech consulting into the program’s design and execution.

The program will open with a performance by rapper Raf Sandou, a Yonsei University alumnus who gained wider recognition through “Show Me the Money 12.” He will be followed by a keynote lecture by science communicator Orbit, known for explaining complex scientific and environmental issues to broader audiences. Orbit is expected to outline how climate risks can be reframed as catalysts for eco-technology and market innovation.

The first session, which will examine how sustainable ideas can be translated into global business models, will bring together leaders at the forefront of the circular economy. Lee Han-kyung, CEO of Eco&Partners, will moderate the discussion.

Speakers include Kim Hye-sun, head of government affairs, public policy and sustainability compliance for Korea and Japan at HP Inc.; Yang Hee-gyoung, CEO of KARI Corp.; Lee Seung-woo, CEO of 119REO; and Lee Chung-ho, CEO of ReFeed Inc.

The session will explore how sustainable business models are taking shape across industries, with speakers sharing case studies from multinational corporations and resource-circulation startups.

Panelists are expected to highlight emerging entrepreneurial and employment pathways, and how the eco-tech sector can offer viable career opportunities for young professionals.

The second session, titled “Environment as Competitiveness,” will shift the focus to career development. It will be moderated by Kim Kwang-woo, a staff reporter at the Herald Business Future Industry Desk, who covers climate and sustainability issues.

The panel will feature Sunny, ESG team lead at Kakao Bank; Jeong Soo-jeong of LG Electronics’ ESG Office; Yoon Yong-hee, a partner at Yulchon LLC; and Kim Kyeong-yeon, director of the global strategy division at Eco&Partners.

They will discuss real-world cases showing how environmental value has become a source of professional competitiveness across industries, and how sustainability can help build distinct and durable career advantages.

The event will conclude with a career mentoring program featuring professionals from major domestic and multinational corporations. Participants will engage in small-group sessions with industry leaders to receive tailored advice, practical job insights and guidance on long-term career planning.