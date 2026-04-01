President Lee Jae Myung is set to hold summit talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Wednesday to discuss bilateral ties, with defense industry cooperation expected to be high on the agenda.

Prabowo arrived in Seoul on Tuesday for a three-day state visit for his second meeting with Lee, following their talks on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea last year.

The talks are expected to focus on expanding defense industry cooperation, particularly the joint development of the KF-21 fighter jet, which Lee has described as a "model example" of global defense cooperation.

South Korea plans to sign a deal to export 16 KF-21 jets to Indonesia, which would mark the country's first overseas sale of indigenous fighter jets.

They are also expected to discuss ways to strengthen South Korea's relations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), along with broader security and global issues, including the Korean Peninsula and the Middle East, according to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.

Indonesia, a key ASEAN member with the world's fourth-largest population and abundant natural resources, is considered a strategic partner for South Korea.

(Yonhap)