South Korea has eased requirements for multiple-entry visas for Chinese visitors, Seoul's diplomatic mission in Beijing said Tuesday, in line with efforts to attract more tourists and enhance convenience for business travelers.

Under the measure, Chinese nationals who have previously visited South Korea will be eligible for a multiple-entry visa valid for five years, according to the embassy.

Chinese nationals residing in 14 major cities, including Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, will be eligible for a multiple-entry visa valid for 10 years.

Seoul will extend the validity period from five years to 10 years for multiple-entry visas for employees of Chinese companies that have invested $1 million or more in South Korea, the embassy added.

The embassy said the move is expected to promote exchanges between the two countries while revitalizing the tourism and business sectors. (Yonhap)