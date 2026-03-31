President Lee Jae Myung urged closer coordination with the United States to address growing fallout from the ongoing war in the Middle East during a meeting with US lawmakers, Lee's office said.

Lee met with members of the Congressional Study Group on Korea — a bipartisan group in the US Congress established in February 2018 — on Tuesday at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul.

In public opening remarks, Lee said that South Korea, like many other countries, is facing mounting difficulties, as war in the Middle East enters its second month since breaking out on Feb. 28. He invited the lawmakers to share their assessment of the situation and any advice for Seoul.

“President Lee and the US delegation exchanged views on the war in the Middle East and its ripple effects, agreeing that peace and stability in the region must be firmly maintained based on the Korea-US alliance, and that global economic stability — including energy supply chains — should be restored as soon as possible,” presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a statement.

Lee said the government has “preemptively activated a governmentwide emergency economic response system to minimize the impact of the conflict on the national economy and people’s livelihoods, while preparing for potentially larger crises ahead,” according to Kang.

Lee added that he “expects to maintain close communication with the US administration and Congress in this process and to actively advance the necessary cooperation between the two countries.”

The meeting was attended by Reps. Ami Bera (D-California), Mark Pocan (D-Wisconsin), Mary Gay Scanlon (D-Pennsylvania), Jill Tokuda (D-Hawaii), Ryan Zinke (R-Montana) and Pat Harrigan (R-North Carolina).

“The delegation of the Congressional Study Group on Korea expressed strong agreement with President Lee’s remarks and said it would continue to provide the necessary support at the congressional level to advance cooperation between Korea and the US,” Kang said.

Lee said he hoped Seoul and Washington would make “tangible progress” this year in key areas agreed upon by the two leaders last year, including the peaceful use of nuclear energy, nuclear-powered submarines and shipbuilding, according to Kang.

Lee also highlighted Seoul’s passage, on March 12, of a special law aimed at facilitating South Korea’s $350 billion investment pledge to the United States, stressing that stable residency conditions for Korean workers are essential to the smooth implementation of those investments, according to Kang.

Lee also called on Congress to support related institutional improvements through legislative efforts and specifically asked for interest and cooperation on the issue of visa quotas for Korean professionals, Kang added.

“The Korea Study Group noted that last year’s detention of Korean nationals in Georgia should never have occurred, expressed deep empathy for the shock felt by the Korean people and emphasized that it would make every effort to prevent a recurrence,” Kang said.

A total of 317 South Koreans — 307 men and 10 women — were among 475 people detained in a Sept. 4 immigration raid in Georgia at an electric vehicle battery plant under construction by HL-GA Battery Co., a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution.

Lee also emphasized the need to pursue a three-stage approach — freeze, reduction and dismantlement of the nuclear arsenal — to North Korea’s denuclearization, while calling for continued congressional support for Seoul’s policy concerning the Korean Peninsula, according to Kang.